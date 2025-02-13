[PHOTOS} Deepika Padukone shares heart-racing photos in plunging black-gown

Deepika Padukone stunned at Cartier’s Dubai event in a black gown and statement necklace, earning praise from fans. She later spoke about mental health at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025, recalling her battle with depression. Currently on maternity leave, she will soon return with Kalki 2898 AD’s sequel and The Intern remake

Deepika Padukone’s Stunning Look at Cartier’s Dubai Event

Deepika Padukone recently turned heads at a Cartier event in Dubai, where she dazzled in a black gown paired with a statement necklace. Her elegant look, enhanced by smokey-eye makeup, diamond earrings, and a sleek bun, left fans in awe

Social Media Reactions

Fans couldn’t stop praising her appearance, with many expressing their admiration through enthusiastic comments. Some mentioned how breathtaking she looked, while others referred to her as the ultimate fashion icon

Deepika’s Thoughts on the Event

Sharing glimpses from the evening, Deepika described it as a special experience with her friends at Cartier, reflecting on the exquisite ambiance of the event

Speaking on Mental Health at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025

Recently, Deepika participated in the second episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025, where she discussed the importance of mental health and well-being. She opened up about her struggles with depression, recalling how she constantly pushed herself through various career transitions until she collapsed in 2014.

Her Battle with Depression

Deepika shared that she initially didn’t realize she was suffering from depression, as it is often invisible. She recalled living alone in Mumbai, struggling in silence until her mother identified the warning signs and stepped in to help

Upcoming Projects and Maternity Leave

On the professional front, Deepika was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD and is currently on maternity leave after welcoming her daughter, Dua, last year. She is set to return with the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD and is also working on the Indian adaptation of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan

Latest Videos