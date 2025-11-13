- Home
Amid circulating rumors that Tamannaah used injections to maintain her slim figure, the actress has stepped forward to address the speculation, clarifying that her transformation is natural and no injections were involved.
Tamannaah: From Hindi Debut to South Star
Known as ‘Milk Beauty,’ Tamannaah debuted in Hindi films but rose to fame in South India. She made her Tamil debut with ‘Kedi,’ impressing audiences with a bold negative role that showcased her acting skills.
Tamannaah’s Career Breakthrough
Although ‘Viyabari’ with SJ Suryah flopped, Tamannaah’s role in ‘Kalloori,’ a heroine-centric film inspired by a true story, became a major turning point, establishing her as a promising talent in the film industry.
Tamannaah’s Film Career and Personal Life
Tamannaah has starred alongside top heroes in Tamil and Telugu cinema. She dated actor Vijay Varma for two years before their breakup earlier this year, though neither has publicly shared the reasons behind their split.
Tamannaah’s Transformation Sparks Rumors
After her breakup with Vijay Varma, Tamannaah focused on her acting career and lost weight rapidly. Her sudden youthful and slim appearance led to rumors that she used injections to achieve the transformation.
Tamannaah Clears Slimming Rumors
Tamannaah clarified, “I look the same as when I debuted. I haven’t taken any injections for weight loss. A woman’s body changes every five years, and mine is no different,” addressing the recent slimming rumors.