In an interview, Tamannaah Bhatia made it clear that she absolutely cannot stand people who lie in a relationship. It's known that Tamannaah recently broke up with Vijay Varma.
Craze with item songs
Tamannaah is a popular actress in both South cinema and Bollywood. Now, she's the go-to for item songs. In a recent interview, she shared her expectations in a relationship.
I can't stand lies
Tamannaah said, “I can't stand lies. If something's wrong, just be honest. I'm always ready to find a solution. But I absolutely hate being lied to,” she clarified.
That becomes the biggest problem
“When someone lies to my face, thinking I'm a fool, it makes me angrier. It's not just the lie, but the intent to deceive me that hurts. That's the real issue,” she said.
Trying to be a good partner
Tamannaah also shared her thoughts on a future partner. “I'm trying to be a good partner. I want my future husband to feel lucky. We'll see who that lucky guy is soon,” she said.
Reason for breakup with Vijay Varma
Tamannaah was dating actor Vijay Varma. They confirmed their relationship in 2023. After two years, they broke up. Fans now think her comments about hating lies are about him.