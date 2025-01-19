Tabu opens up about embracing singlehood, explains why she rejects marriage

Senior actress Tabu opens up about her single life and rejects the idea of marriage. She expresses contentment with her current lifestyle and questions the need for men in her life. Who is this actress, and what led her to this decision?

People often perceive the lives of film stars as glamorous and happy. However, they also face hardships. Some choose to live alone, while others lose their fortunes and become homeless. Some struggle with health issues despite having wealth. Let's look at the story of an actress who was once a star and now lives a solitary life.

Film celebrities often make headlines for their personal lives. Each has a unique story. Some are born into stardom, while others achieve it overnight. The lives of actresses are particularly diverse. Some get married and settle down at a certain age, while others choose to remain single.

Despite being single, she remains busy with her film career. Even as she ages, she prioritizes her work over marriage and relationships. Tabu is a prime example of this. She is in her fifties and unmarried, yet she still looks stunning.

She continues to shine alongside senior actors and gives tough competition to younger actresses. Despite having done fewer Telugu films, she is famous as a Telugu actress. She entered Tollywood with Venkatesh in 'Coolie No. 1'. She has also acted in Ninne Pelladata, Aavida Maa Aavide, Chennakesava Reddy, Andarivaadu, Shock, Ide Sangathi, and Pandurangadu.

Tabu, who shines alongside senior actors, also gives tough competition to younger actresses. Despite having done fewer Telugu films, she is well-known as a Telugu actress. She debuted in Tollywood with Venkatesh in 'Coolie No. 1' and has acted in films like Ninne Pelladata, Aavida Maa Aavide, and Chennakesava Reddy.

Tabu is famous in Hindi cinema. She looks great even at 50. When asked about her single status, she says marriage doesn't define one's life and that others shouldn't judge her.

In a recent interview, Tabu spoke about marriage. She expressed disinterest in marriage and a preference for her single life, focusing on her career.

Latest Videos