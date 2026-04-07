Akshay Kumar vs Tabu: Who Has More Films and Who Entered Bollywood First?
The trailer of Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar and Tabu, is out and getting mixed reactions. As they reunite after nearly 30 years, here’s a look at their filmographies and box office records.
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Akshay Kumar and Tabu Reunite After 30 Years
Akshay Kumar and Tabu will share the screen again after nearly 30 years. They were last seen together in the 1996 film 'Tu Chor Main Sipahi'. Let's see who has had a more prolific career and who entered Bollywood first.
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Akshay Kumar’s debut film
Akshay Kumar made his Bollywood debut with the 1991 film 'Saugandh'. However, his first film was a disaster at the box office. He delivered his first hit, 'Khiladi', only after a few more flops.
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Akshay Kumar has worked in 150+ films throughout his career
In his career so far, Akshay Kumar has worked in about 150 films. Out of these, around 80 to 90 films have been hits. He has starred in many successful movies like 'Khiladi', 'Mohra', 'Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi', 'Rustom', 'Baby', 'Holiday', 'Sooryavanshi', 'Hera Pheri', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'Namastey London', 'Pad Man', 'Airlift', 'Mission Mangal', 'Garam Masala', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', 'Singh Is Kinng', the 'Housefull' series, 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', 'Gold', and 'Kesari'.
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Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movies
Talking about Akshay Kumar's upcoming projects, he will be seen in films like 'Bhooth Bangla', 'Welcome to the Jungle', 'Haiwaan', 'Golmaal 5', and 'Ram aur Shyam'.
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Tabu’s debut film
Believe it or not, Tabu actually stepped into Bollywood before Akshay Kumar. She made her debut with the 1985 film 'Hum Naujawan'. Her first big hit was 'Vijaypath' in 1994, after which she became a part of many memorable films.
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Tabu has acted in 100+ films in her career
According to reports, Tabu has acted in about 100 films in her career. Out of these, approximately 60 to 75 have been hits. She has worked in films like 'Prem', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', 'Haqeeqat', 'Himmat', 'Jeet', 'Maachis', 'Virasat', 'Chachi 420', 'Biwi No.1', 'Hera Pheri', 'Shikari', 'Astitva', 'Chandni Bar', 'Jaal', 'Maqbool', 'Cheeni Kum', 'Jai Ho', 'Drishyam', 'Fitoor', 'Haider', 'Golmaal Again', 'Andhadhun', 'Bharat', 'Kuttey', 'Bholaa', 'Crew', and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.
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Tabu’s upcoming movies
As for Tabu's upcoming films, she will be seen in 'Bhooth Bangla', 'Drishyam 3', 'Temple Road', and 'Crew 2'.
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