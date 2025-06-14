'Taare Zameen Par': Aamir Khan skips OTT release strategy; buys back rights
Aamir Khan has adopted a unique release strategy for 'Stars on Earth'. He spent 30 crore to buy back the rights and will now release it directly in theaters, skipping OTT platforms
| Published : Jun 14 2025, 01:56 PM
1 Min read
18
Image Credit : Instagram
Aamir Khan and his company have crafted a new release strategy for 'Stars on Earth'. They believe this could be a game-changer.
28
Image Credit : Social Media
Aamir Khan spent 30 crore to buy back the rights of 'Stars on Earth', aiming for a strong return on his investment.
38
Image Credit : Social Media
Aamir Khan initially planned a traditional release on 1000-1500 screens, but changed his strategy right before.
48
Image Credit : Social Media
Single screen and non-national multiplex owners contacted Aamir Khan Productions directly, confident in his content.
58
Image Credit : Social Media
Despite offers, Aamir Khan chose not to sell the OTT rights, aiming for a theatrical-only release.
68
Image Credit : Social Media
'Stars on Earth' was initially co-produced with Sony Pictures, but they were hesitant about a theatrical-only release.
78
Image Credit : Social Media
Aamir reportedly paid 30 crore to Sony Pictures to gain full control of the film and its digital rights.
88
Image Credit : Social Media
Advance bookings for 'Stars on Earth' are expected to begin on Tuesday.
