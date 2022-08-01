Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Taapsee Pannu's love-life decode: Saqib Saleem to Mathias Boe - Men she was linked with

    First Published Aug 1, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    Here is everything you need to know about Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu's love life, from her alleged relationships with badminton player Mathias Boe and Huma Qureshi's brother, Saqib Saleem, to her likely marriage to him.

    Taapsee Pannu turns 35 today, August 1. The actress has a working birthday as she is shooting for her forthcoming film, Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, in London with Shah Rukh Khan. With several highly praised performances under her belt, Taapsee Pannu has established a name for herself in the business. 
     

    Taapsee Pannu's personal life is moving along the same route as her career, and she is also experiencing some stability there. Before we get there, though, here is a list of several hot guys she dated throughout the years before finding happiness with Mathias Boe, her purported lover.
     

    Mahat Raghavendra: 
    Taapsee Pannu has adopted the same strategy as Tollywood celebrities who want to keep their relationships private. However, the Telugu actor Mahat Raghavendra acknowledged in an interview with a top newspaper that he reportedly dated Taapsee for two years while promoting his first Telugu movie, Back Bench Student. The actor also said they split up after realising it was no longer working.

     

    Saqib Saleem: 
    Leading tabloids alleged that Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem were having romantic moments together in 2017, which sparked an affair craze after some of their adorable photos from their official social media profiles went viral online. Later, Saqib had also clearly stated that he and Taapsee Pannu aren't dating, “I am not dating her yaar. Few people have asked me this question and this is what I keep telling them. Taapsee is my dearest friend, and there is nothing more than that.”

    Mathias Boe: 
    According to rumours, Taapsee Pannu is dating badminton player Mathias Boe, an Olympic silver medalist in sports.
    The badminton player and alleged boyfriend of Taapsee, Mathias, had also posted something interesting on Twitter in 2017 and, in a way, he had declared to the world about his girlfriend, Taapsee.

    Taapsee also once revealed that she always wanted to date someone outside the film industry. Last year, photos and videos from their Maldives vacay confirmed Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's relationship. Also Read: Viral Pictures: Kiara Advani celebrates her 30th birthday with Sidharth Malhotra in Dubai

    Even though Pannu hasn't publicly acknowledged her relationship with Boe or explained how they met, in 2019 her sister Shagun claimed responsibility for their introduction, stating, "Taapsee must thank me since it was through me that she met him." Also Read: Hotness Alert: Malaika Arora personifies 'sex appeal' in sheer ivory saree (pictures)

