Swara Bhaskar has been 'Blacklisted' in Bollywood? Here's what she said

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, known for her bold opinions and acclaimed performances, recently revealed being 'blacklisted' by the film industry. Citing her political views as the cause, she opened up about career setbacks, societal pressures, and the personal cost of being outspoken

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, widely recognized for her bold opinions and notable performances, has opened up about being 'blacklisted' in the film industry. Reflecting on her career struggles, the actress, who last appeared in the 2022 film Jahaan Chaar Yaar, attributed her setbacks to her political stance

In an interview with BBC News India, Swara shared that her outspoken political views have come at a professional cost. She acknowledged that this situation was apparent and something she had anticipated, as she consciously chose to be vocal despite knowing there would be consequences. While she admitted that the challenges were painful, she expressed no bitterness and maintained an understanding of the larger context

Swara further clarified that she does not place the blame entirely on Bollywood for the backlash she has faced. She believes the broader political climate in the country, where dissenting opinions are often criminalized and labeled as anti-national, has led to such circumstances. She emphasized that she is not the only one affected, mentioning friends who have faced incarceration and other actors who have encountered harassment

On the professional front, Swara began her journey in films with the 2009 drama Madholal Keep Walking. She was last seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar and has completed shooting for her upcoming project, Mrs. Falani. However, the release date of the film is yet to be announced. Swara remains active on social media, frequently sharing her unfiltered opinions on political and social matters

