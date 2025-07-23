Image Credit : Social Media

The humble beginnings of Saravanan Sivakumar born on 23 July 1975 in Chennai do not speak of himself now. Suriya finished his schooling and went to Loyola College before his first acting role in Nerukku Ner in 1997.

Although he is the son of actor Sivakumar, Suriya's entry into films occurred only after having worked in a clothes business. The job paid him ₹750 for two weeks; he earned ₹1,200 monthly on an average for almost three years and helped in repaying the loan of ₹25,000 which his mother had taken.

The brightest star demonstrates perseverance; the blockbuster lists continue to include Kaakha Kaakha (2003), Ghajini, Vaaranam Aayiram, Soorarai Pottru, and Jai Bhim. He has two National Film Awards at his name.