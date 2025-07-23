- Home
Surya Sivakumar, fondly known as Suriya, turns 50 on 23 July 2025, marking a prolific career that spans blockbuster hits, national awards, and a transition from garment factory work to becoming one of South India's most influential stars.
With Suriya’s entering into the 50th milestone on July 23, 2025, this is an expose on the man behind the superstar fame-well into his life of wealth, lifestyle, philanthropy, and family with respect to him.
From Rags to Riches: The Box Office King
The humble beginnings of Saravanan Sivakumar born on 23 July 1975 in Chennai do not speak of himself now. Suriya finished his schooling and went to Loyola College before his first acting role in Nerukku Ner in 1997.
Although he is the son of actor Sivakumar, Suriya's entry into films occurred only after having worked in a clothes business. The job paid him ₹750 for two weeks; he earned ₹1,200 monthly on an average for almost three years and helped in repaying the loan of ₹25,000 which his mother had taken.
The brightest star demonstrates perseverance; the blockbuster lists continue to include Kaakha Kaakha (2003), Ghajini, Vaaranam Aayiram, Soorarai Pottru, and Jai Bhim. He has two National Film Awards at his name.
Income & Net Worth
Currently, Suriya charges ₹20-25 crore per film and ₹2 crore per brand endorsement.
Estimates put his monthly income at ₹1.5 crore with an annual income of more than ₹30 crore.
As of early 2024, his separate net worth is estimated to be between ₹206 crore and ₹350 crore according to various sources.
Real Estate & Assets
Residential properties:
Lavish ₹70 crore flat in Mumbai shared by his wife Jyothika and two children.
Big family house, approximately 20,000 sq ft, located in Chennai.
Car collection includes:
BMW 7 Series 730Ld (~₹1.38 crore)
Audi Q7 (~₹80 lakh)
Mercedes-Benz M-Class (~₹61 lakh)
Jaguar XJ L (~₹1.10 crore)
Family & Private Life
Suriya is married to actress Jyothika from September 2006 and has two children: daughter Diya (born 2007) and son Dev (born 2010).
He is a low-profile family man who balances work and home life, ever earning praise for his commitment as a husband and father.
In addition to acting and producing, Surya co-founded 2D Entertainment in 2013 and launched the Agaram Foundation in 2006, which provides scholarships to underprivileged students.
Inspiring Influence Beyond Cinema
Six wid profiles in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list based on the number of releases of their blockbuster movies, endorsement contracts (Pepsi, Aircel, Close-Up), and popular social media presence.
Involved in various causes like kidney research, AIDS awareness, protecting wildlife, and revamping education especially against NEET.
Also known for his motivational speeches and engaging with the youth through a school and college event.
At 50: Legacy & The Road Ahead
An achiever in the making, known to be self-made and proud of having built his identity beyond legacy and wealth.
Known for much sought-after unconventional challenging roles: fan favorites include Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, and Vaaranam Aayiram.
Still produce films under the banner of mainstream and meaningful content.