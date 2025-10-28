Superstar Rajinikanth's house in Poes Garden, Chennai, received a second bomb threat last night. Recently, bomb threat incidents have been on the rise in Tamil Nadu.

Recently, it has become common for unidentified individuals to issue bomb threats to film celebrities, politicians, schools, and public sector institutions. In recent days, bomb threats were made to the homes of Chief Minister Stalin, TVK leader Vijay, Naam Tamilar Katchi coordinator Seeman, Superstar Rajinikanth, and music maestro Ilaiyaraaja.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Bomb threat to Rajinikanth's house

While a bomb threat was issued to Superstar Rajinikanth's house in Poes Garden, Chennai, two weeks ago, another threat has been made again today. An email was sent to the DGP's office stating that a bomb has been planted at Rajinikanth's residence.

Second bomb threat

Shocked by this, the police rushed to Rajinikanth's house with bomb disposal experts. However, it is reported that no search was conducted at Rajinikanth's request. It is noteworthy that when the threat was made to Rajinikanth's house two weeks ago, the police had conducted a search there.

Police struggle to catch the culprits

Unidentified individuals are making threats via telephone and email, claiming to have planted bombs in the homes of celebrities. Many allege that the police department is struggling to apprehend those who persistently make such threats. The public demands that the police act swiftly to bring these criminals to justice.