Sunny Deol’s Border 2 Becomes Blockbuster in 3 Days; Check Out His Top 5 Hits
Border 2 has become Sunny Deol’s second highest-grossing film within just three days, surpassing its 1997 prequel Border and outperforming hits like Gadar and Jaat, creating a major box-office buzz.
How much did 'Border 2' earn in three days?
According to a Bollywood Hungama report, 'Border 2', directed by Anurag Singh, collected ₹129.89 crore in India in 3 days. The site says the film earned ₹32 crore on day one, ₹40.59 crore on day two, and ₹57.20 crore on day three.
'Border 2' surpasses 'Gadar' and 'Jaat'
'Border 2' is now Sunny Deol's second biggest domestic hit, beating 'Gadar' (₹76.88 cr) and 'Jaat' (₹89.50 cr).
'Border 2' earned over 3 times more than its prequel
In just three days, 'Border 2' has earned over 3 times the lifetime collection of its 1997 prequel, 'Border' (₹39.46 crore), knocking it out of Sunny Deol's top 5 list.
Sunny Deol's Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films
- Gadar 2: ₹525.45 cr
- Border 2: ₹129.89 cr (3 days)
- Jaat: ₹89.50 cr
- Gadar: ₹76.88 cr
- Yamla Pagla Deewana: ₹55.28 cr
Worldwide, 'Border 2' is also Sunny Deol's No. 2 film
'Border 2' is now Sunny Deol's second biggest worldwide hit, earning ₹158.5 crore in three days. It has surpassed the lifetime global collections of 'Jaat' and 'Gadar'.
Which is Sunny Deol's highest-grossing film?
Sunny Deol's highest-grossing film is 'Gadar 2', released in 2023. The movie earned ₹525.45 crore in India and had a worldwide box office collection of ₹691.08 crore.
