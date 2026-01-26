- Home
Republic Day 2026: From Border 2 to Kesari – 7 Patriotic Films Based on True Events
The 77th Republic Day on January 26 is being celebrated nationwide with enthusiasm, from schools to offices. Here’s a look at patriotic films inspired by true events that honor India’s courage and spirit.
Border 2
Sunny Deol's recent war drama, Border 2, is a big hit with audiences. Directed by Anurag Singh, this film is based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war and has a huge star cast.
Kesari
Akshay Kumar's film Kesari is based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi. It depicts 21 Sikh soldiers fighting 10,000 tribesmen. Directed by Anurag Singh, it stars Parineeti Chopra.
LOC Kargil
JP Dutta's war drama LOC Kargil was based on the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan. It's one of the biggest multi-starrer films in Indian cinema history.
Sardar Udham
Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham is based on the story of Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer. Vicky Kaushal played the lead role in the film.
Shershaah
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's film Shershaah is based on Captain Vikram Batra, who sacrificed his life in the 1999 Kargil War. Directed by Vishnuvardhan.
The Legend of Bhagat Singh
Ajay Devgn's The Legend of Bhagat Singh was a period drama film. Based on the story of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, this film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi is a cult classic.
Uri: The Surgical Strike
Uri: The Surgical Strike is one of Vicky Kaushal's biggest hits. Directed by Aditya Dhar, it's based on India's response to the 2016 Uri attack. The film came out in 2019.
