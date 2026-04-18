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Sunny Deol, Jyothika Unite for Excel Entertainment’s Action Thriller; Big Project Details Revealed
Sunny Deol’s next film has been officially announced, creating major buzz. The actor will appear in a never-seen-before avatar, while the powerhouse team behind the project makes it a high-profile venture already.
A new avatar for Sunny Deol in his new film!
Sunny Deol's next is a mega project from a top banner
This film is being produced under the Excel Entertainment banner, owned by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. What's more, South's star director A. R. Murugadoss is also part of the project. With such big names involved, this movie is already a high-profile affair.
This power-packed trio comes together for the first time for Sunny Deol's film
A strong star cast joins Sunny Deol's film
Who is directing Sunny Deol's new film?
Balaji Ganesh will direct this Sunny Deol starrer, marking his debut as a director. He has worked as a co-director with A.R. Murugadoss for a long time. Since he has experience with large-scale films, expectations are quite high.
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