Actors Nasser and Nafisa Ali describe 'Max, Min and Meowzaki' as a reality-driven film exploring ageing, mental health, and youth challenges. The film, which has won international acclaim, is set for a theatrical release on July 24.

Nasser on the Film's Authentic Story

Actors Nasser and Nafisa Ali opened up about their upcoming film 'Max, Min and Meowzaki', describing it as a reality-driven story that explores ageing, mental health, family relationships and the challenges faced by the youth. Speaking to ANI, Nasser said the film stood out to him because of its authenticity and its connection to real-life experiences rather than fiction. "It's a simple story, a true story. All the characters are very true, with no imagination. I have seen these characters in my own life, through my friends' sons, my friends' daughters. This story is collected from real life, so there were no question marks for me while reading the script. Everything felt honest, with no lies or artificial elements," he said.

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Despite the film receiving recognition on the international festival circuit, Nasser also reflected on the challenges it faced in securing a release in India. "We are happy that the film has been internationally acclaimed, but we have still struggled to release it in India. Now that it is finally getting released, I hope it receives the same appreciation here," he said.

Nafisa Ali on Ageing, Youth and Hope for the Film

Echoing similar sentiments, Nafisa Ali said the film addresses the realities of ageing. "Ageing is a reality, and there are many issues related to it that we think very little about. It is important to bring out that sensitivity. This is a young film that has already been internationally appreciated and recognised," she said.

Ali noted that while theatrical releases can be expensive for many families, she hopes the film eventually reaches a wider audience through OTT platforms. "My wish is that families can watch it together at home because this is a story that touches your heart and changes your thinking. That is very important in Indian cinema today," she said.

Highlighting the themes explored in the film, Ali said 'Max, Min and Meowzaki' tackles issues affecting young people, including emotional struggles, heartbreak and mental health. "The young generation is very confused. Sometimes they go down the wrong path, sometimes they fall in love, sometimes they experience heartbreak, and then there are psychological problems. These are realities in our country. Such films can bring change," she said.

Battling Cancer During Filming

Expressing immense gratitude to the film's director, Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy, Nafisa Ali recalled how she was battling cancer when she was approached for the role. "I am happy that Paddy, the director, forced me to work on this film. I was fighting cancer at that time, and I am still fighting cancer. This is a journey, and the fight continues," she said.

About 'Max, Min and Meowzaki'

Written and directed by Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy, 'Max, Min and Meowzaki' stars Siddharth Menon, Medha Shankr, Adil Hussain, Mandira Bedi, Nasser, Nafisa Ali and Vidhatri Bandi. The film follows Max and Min, a young couple whose relationship begins to unravel just when life demands they hold on a little tighter. Even after Min walks away, Max continues to navigate the emptiness she leaves behind, finding unexpected comfort in Meowzaki (seemingly named after Hayao Miyazaki), the cat they once raised together. The film is set to hit theatres on July 24.