Bollywood star Sunny Deol met with popular Punjabi folk singer Satinder Sartaaj, who shared pictures from the visit. Deol is also gearing up for his upcoming films 'Gabru' and Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus 'Ramayana' where he plays Lord Hanuman.

Bollywood star Sunny Deol recently met with Punjabi folk singer Satinder Sartaaj. On Saturday, Satinder took to his Instagram account and expressed gratitude to Sunny Deol for paying a visit to him. "Thank you so much @iamsunnydeol bhaji for visiting & honouring me. It was such a soothing & warming atmosphere with your gracious & calm presence Love & respect always. Waheguru Charhdi-Kala rakkhan - Dr. Satinder Sartaaj," he captioned the post. Satinder also shared a few pictures with Sunny from their meeting.

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Satinder Sartaaj has recently gained significant popularity for his soulful music. He has been performing concerts back-to-back across India and recently lent his voice to song 'Jaiye Sajana' from 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'.

Sunny Deol on the Work Front

Upcoming Film 'Gabru'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be seen headlining 'Gabru'. Directed by Shashank Udapurkar, and produced by Vishal Rana and Om Chhangani, 'Gabru' will hit the theatres on May 8.

Recently, in an interview with ANI, Sunny described 'Gabru' as one of the closest films to his heart. The film stars Simran and Prit Kamani in pivotal roles along with Sunny Deol. It reflects "themes of courage, identity, and resilience ; elements that have always defined his cinematic journey."

Role as Lord Hanuman in 'Ramayana'

He will also be seen playing Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The music for the film is composed by Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman. The first part of 'Ramayana' is set to release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while the second part is expected to release in Diwali 2027.