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Sunil Pal Says He Felt Cornered During Kapil Sharma Show Episode With Samay Raina; Read On
Sunil Pal has opened up about his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, claiming he felt cornered during the shoot with Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia, while alleging several of his jokes were edited out.
Felt Cornered During Shoot
Sunil Pal has reacted to the buzz around his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show with Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia. Speaking to YouTuber Suraj Kumar, Sunil claimed he felt “cornered” during the shoot. He revealed he had prepared a 15-minute stand-up act, but never got the chance to perform it after learning Samay and Ranveer were also part of the episode.
Jokes Allegedly Removed From Final Cut
Sunil alleged that several of his jokes were edited out before the episode streamed. According to him, reactions on set appeared heavily one-sided, with louder appreciation for Samay’s jokes while his own punchlines received little response. He compared the situation to being “surrounded like Abhimanyu” and said many viewers later noticed the imbalance during the episode. He also hinted that parts of the segment may have been pre-planned beforehand.
Comments On Sidhu And Archana’s Reactions
The comedian also spoke about the reactions of judges Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh. Sunil claimed Sidhu praised Samay heavily over small jokes, even calling him “the next Kapil.” He added that Archana, known for laughing generously on comedy shows, appeared unusually restrained during the segment, which made him feel something about the setup was not entirely natural.
Background Of The Ongoing Controversy
The discussion arrives months after Samay Raina faced backlash over an episode of India's Got Latent featuring Ranveer Allahbadia. The show sparked controversy online, leading to FIRs and its eventual removal. Sunil had earlier criticised Samay publicly after the incident. Despite his latest claims, Sunil clarified that he personally shares a cordial relationship with Samay and holds no personal grudge against him.
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