Comedian Sunil Pal shares he paid Rs 7.5 lakh heavy ransom to Kidnappers for his safe return [WATCH]

Comedian Sunil Pal was kidnapped near Delhi, and released after his family paid a ₹7.5 lakh ransom. He has provided a statement to the police for investigation.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 10:24 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

Actor and comedian Sunil Pal was reportedly kidnapped earlier this week, only to be released after his family paid a ransom of Rs 7.5 lakh. The incident occurred near the Delhi border, while Pal was in Haridwar for a shoot. No FIR has been filed so far.

 

article_image2

Pal explained the situation to the Santacruz police, stating that he was abducted around 1:30 pm on December 2. The kidnappers took him in a vehicle, demanding the ransom before releasing him in Delhi after the payment. He has provided his statement to the authorities for further investigation.

 

article_image3

Following the incident, Pal's wife, Sarita, lodged a missing person report in Mumbai. She later confirmed his safe return on December 3, relieving his concerned fans. A video of Pal addressing his followers was shared on social media soon after his release.

 

article_image4

In the video, Pal thanked his fans for their support and prayers. He mentioned that the kidnapping took place near the Delhi border while traveling from Meerut. Pal assured his fans that he would share more details once the police investigation is complete. [WATCH]

