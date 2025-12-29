Suniel Shetty Refused Rs 40 Crore Ad Offer — Here’s Why He Said NO
There are many in the film industry who value principles. Even if offered crores, they don't break their rules. A star hero reportedly said no even when offered 40 crores for an ad film. Do you know who that hero is? And why he said no?
Film stars earning crores..
Film stars earn crores not just from movies but also from ads, with some charging over 10 crores. Many also run online businesses. Some stars, however, stick to strict personal rules.
Crores in income from ad films..
Some actors earn from ads as much as from films. While many take any offer, a few, like Suniel Shetty, refuse to promote products that are harmful to the public's health.
Suniel Shetty rejected a 40 crore offer..
Suniel Shetty is cautious with ads. He revealed in an interview that he rejected a 40 crore offer for a tobacco ad, stating he wants to be a role model for his kids, Ahan and Athiya.
Many insults at the beginning of his career
Early in his career, Suniel Shetty faced rejection due to his looks. His break came with 'Balwan' (1992), but 'Mohra' (1994) brought him fame. After the hit 'Gopi Kishan,' he never looked back.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.