Actor Suniel Shetty and his wife Mana celebrated '43 years of togetherness' on Friday. The actor penned a heartfelt note for his wife on Instagram. On the professional front, Suniel is set to star in the upcoming film 'Welcome 3'.

Suniel Shetty's Anniversary Celebration

Actor Suniel Shetty and his wife Mana on Friday celebrated "43 years of togetherness."

Taking to Instagram, Suniel penned a love-filled note for Manna, writing, "Happy anniversary, Nani! Here's to 43 years of togetherness... from crush; to girlfriend, to wife, to mother and now Nani! "

He also shared an adorable snap of him and Mana spending time with their granddaughter Evaarah. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

Suniel and Mana Shetty tied the knot on December 25, 1991, after dating for nine years. They are parents to daughter Athiya Shetty and son Ahan Shetty.

Update on 'Welcome 3'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel will be seen in the multi-starrer 'Welcome 3'.

Earlier in the day, his co-star Akshay Kumar shared a special teaser, offering a glimpse of the star-studded cast of the film and their dramatic entry against the tune of a Christmas jingle.

"Wishing one and all a very Merry Christmas from the giant cast of Welcome to the Jungle!In cinemas 2026. Never have I ever been part of something so big...none of us have. We can't wait to present our gift to you. It's a wrap, people! Well done, gang. Such a huge effort from everyone involved in making this happen. From our big family to yours at home, we wish you nothing but the best for 2026," Akshay wrote in the caption.

The film is the third instalment of the hit franchise 'Welcome', which starred Feroz Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. The second instalment, titled 'Welcome Back', was released in 2015.

Actors John Abraham and Shruti Haasan replaced Akshay and Katrina in the second part. Both films were helmed by Anees Bazmee. (ANI)