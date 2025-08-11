Image Credit : Social Media

Suniel Shetty Birthday

Suniel Shetty's career

Suniel Shetty is an actor as well as a film producer, television host and entrepreneur. He has worked in most of the Bollywood films and has also appeared in some South movies. He is famous by the nickname Anna. He made his debut in the 1992 film Balwan, in which Divya Bharti was the lead actress. In his three-decade career, he has worked in more than 100 films.

Who all are there in Suniel Shetty's family?

Sunil Shetty belongs to a Tulu speaking Bunt family. His father Veerappa Shetty runs his own restaurant in Mumbai. Earlier he used to work as a waiter in a restaurant. Sunil had a love marriage with Mana Kadri in 1991. The couple has two children, daughter Athiya Shetty and son Ahan Shetty. Athiya is married to cricketer KL Rahul. Recently both of them became parents of a daughter.

How educated is Suniel Shetty?

Sunil Shetty studied at Lawrence School in Sanawar, Himachal Pradesh. After this, he obtained a degree in commerce from HR College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai. He loved sports, especially cricket and martial arts, at a young age. He earned a black belt in kickboxing. Before entering films, he worked for some time in his father's restaurant.