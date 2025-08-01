In a heartfelt chat on Table for Two, Suniel Shetty opens up about his close bond with son-in-law KL Rahul, calling him much more than just a cricketer. The actor also teases exciting details about his upcoming action-packed web series, Hunter 2.

The veteran Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, with all heart and all honesty and all charm, captivates fans in the trailer for the new episode of the celebrity podcast show, Table for Two, hosted by Ritika Advani. The conversation gives fans an inside view into the life of the actor, ranging from his son-in-law and Indian cricketer KL Rahul's close bond to insights into his much-anticipated web series, Hunter 2.

Suniel Shetty EXCLUSIVE: ‘KL Rahul Is My... ’:

In one of the most heartwarming moments of the trailer, Suniel says, "KL Rahul is my son first, and a cricketer later." This statement not only carries pride for Rahul's achievements on the field; it is laced with unpretentious fatherly feelings that transcend celebrity speculations and societal tags. He also said, ‘ I am nervous when he is playing, I get butterflies in my stomach everytime he plays’'

Shetty has, more often than not, held back from saying anything before the media concerning family matters, but on this occasion, he shared his heart. His take was that KL Rahul was not a casual celebrity sportsman but also someone who had got the elements of joy and peace into Athiya Shetty's life. This hint strongly communicates their bonding together as one family, and KL Rahul is now upgraded from just the son-in-law to "one of their own."

Hunter 2: Bigger, Bolder, and Grittier

Moving from emotional bonding to action philosophies, Suniel Shetty takes a plunge back on-screen with the second season of Hunter, a widely appreciated OTT offering in the action-thriller genre. He describes Hunter 2 as "more intense, better written, and with character backstories" while teasing what fans should expect; there will be more raw action, higher emotional stakes, and a darker take on the world of vigilante justice.

He explained how much he worked in shaping the character of ACP Vikram, labeling it as "possibly the toughest and yet rewarding role" of his career, now carrying expectations from fans after a successful Season 1 on what happens next.

Table for Two: A Rare Glimpse into the Real Suniel

Among the unique features presented in the Table for Two trailer is a vulnerable and contemplative Suniel Shetty. The "Macho Man" tactic is absent here. From talking about his early career struggles and shifting dynamics in the industry to his relationships off-camera, it is evident that Suniel Shetty has never been afraid to show his human side.

This Table for Two promo gives us a Suniel Shetty beyond a film star: a loving father, dedicated actor, and firm believer in remaining grounded. The touching moments surrounding "KL Rahul is my son" and spirited discussions on Hunter 2 promise an episode filled with emotional depth, insight, and starry spectacle.