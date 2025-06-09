Image Credit : Netflix

The first season of Rana Naidu, starring Victory Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati, was a major hit. Now, the highly anticipated second season is ready for release. This season promises even more thrills, as Rana faces a new enemy, Rao, whose sinister schemes pose a serious threat to the Naidu family. Packed with action and suspense, the series continues to deliver high-stakes drama and gripping moments.