Stree 2 to Khel Khel Mein: A look at must-watch OTT releases this week in October 2024

From Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 to Akshay Kumar's Sarfira and Khel Khel Mein, some films and web series are going to stream on different OTT platforms between this week i.e. 9th to 13th October.

1. Khel Khel Mein Akshay Kumar-Taapsee Pannu's multistarrer film Khel Khel Mein, which was released in theaters on August 15, is now releasing on OTT. The film will stream on Netflix on October 9th.

2. Citadel: Diana Priyanka Chopra's web series Citadel's spin-off series Citadel: Diana is streaming on Amazon Prime Video on October 10th. This series of Matilda G. Angelis is of 6 episodes.

3. Stree 2 Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's 2024 blockbuster film Stree 2 is streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The film can be seen from October 11th.

4. Vazhai Tamil film Vazhai will stream on Disney Hotstar from October 11th. Priyanka Nair, Rahul R, Kalaiyarasan Harikrishnan and Nikhila Vimal are in lead roles in this film.

5. Sarfira Akshay Kumar's film Sarfira is also going to stream on OTT. The film can be seen on Disney Plus Hotstar from October 11th. Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal are in lead roles along with Akshay in the film.

6. A Virtuous Business Korean drama web series A Virtuous Business is streaming on Netflix. It can be seen from October 12th. It stars Yeon Woo Jin, Kim Dong Hyun, Kim Sung Ryung in lead roles.

