Sanjay Leela Bhansali is taking his grand vision for Love And War to new heights by recreating the charm of Italy within a Mumbai studio. The filmmaker has also canceled the international schedule, opting to bring the European ambiance closer to home

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of Bollywood’s most acclaimed filmmakers, known for his visually extravagant and emotionally intense movies. With masterpieces like Devdas, Padmaavat, and Gangubai Kathiawadi, he has redefined grandeur and storytelling in Indian cinema.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Recreates Italy in Mumbai Studio

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has once again proved his mettle more than ever when it comes to cinematic grandeur by giving a complete makeover to a Mumbai studio, providing it a 1970s Italian look for his next Love & War. Bhansali, who was originally planning an international shoot in Italy for 45 days to capture the feeling of Europe for the film, had to cancel the overseas schedule due to time and logistic constraints. The Italian setting was, therefore, recreated in the studio environment that Bhansali chose, in a plush well-kitted studio near Royal Palms in Goregaon, Mumbai.

Intricate work was done to set up an Italian club with rich decor and ambiance dating back to the period, just the way Bhansali likes it. According to a source close to the production, the decision for shooting locally was to enable more creative control and to maintain the film's opulence without the complications of international logistics. The Mumbai schedule was completed focus-wise in ten days, just ahead of Diwali.

Love and War:

Love & War has Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles, and the film has generated healthy buzz with keen anticipation from fans. Sanjay Leela Bhansali reinvention of 1970s Italian charm within the heart of Mumbai is yet another unconventional stamp on his innovative filmmaking style and a testament to his dedication to delivering aesthetic pleasure.

As this film nears the finishing line, audiences are set for a cinematic treat that combines Bhansali's master storytelling skills with his unrivaled set designs, guaranteeing a visual extravaganza that will have no geographical boundaries.