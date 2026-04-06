The cricketer owns a beautiful two-storey bungalow worth approximately Rs 6.5 crore. According to media reports, Indian cricketer and RCB's recently appointed captain, Rajat Patidar, has an estimated net worth of Rs 2 crore. Rajat Patidar's projected yearly income is Rs 35 lakh, which comes mostly from his cricket career, IPL involvement, and commercial deals.

At 31, he just got a Grade C contract from the BCCI, which guarantees him an annual income of Rs 1 crore. While he has not yet made his T20I debut, he receives Rs 15 lakh each Test match and Rs 6 lakh per ODI match.

Rajat Patidar Net Worth in 2026

As of 2026, Rajat Patidar’s net worth is estimated to be between ₹25 crore and ₹35 crore, driven by his IPL earnings, domestic cricket contracts, and brand endorsements.

His IPL journey has played a major role in boosting his income. From starting at a base price of ₹20 lakh to earning multi-crore contracts, his financial growth mirrors his cricketing success.

With increasing brand deals and leadership roles, his net worth is expected to rise significantly in the coming years.