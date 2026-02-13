Who is Mahesh Babu's Best Friend? The superstar revealed the name himself!
Mahesh Babu worked his way up in Tollywood to become a top star. But do you know who the superstar's best friend is while he's busy with a pan-world movie? Whose name did he reveal himself?
Only one movie a year..
As Krishna's heir, Mahesh Babu saw his dad's struggles and chose quality over quantity, doing just one film a year to make a big impact and satisfy his fans completely.
Family gets the most importance..
Mahesh Babu is reserved and doesn't talk much. He has friends but no 'best friends.' When not shooting, he dedicates all his time to family, often going on foreign vacations.
Who is Mahesh Babu's best friend? And why..?
After 25 years as a hero, Mahesh was asked about his best friend. Without a second thought, he said, 'My wife.' This shows Namrata is his closest confidant in the industry.
Namrata, guiding Mahesh from behind..
It's said Namrata guides Mahesh's career. Industry talk is his luck turned after their marriage. Her careful input on his films helped him bounce back from a series of flops.
Mahesh Babu's friends in the industry
He's been on vacations with directors like Vamshi Paidipally but doesn't stay close. At events, he's friendly with everyone but remains private, saving his free time for family.
Super busy with Rajamouli's film..
Mahesh Babu is now aiming for a pan-world audience with Rajamouli's action-adventure film, 'Varanasi,' co-starring Priyanka Chopra. The shoot is progressing quickly.
