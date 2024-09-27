Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sruthi Hariharan reveals SHOCKING details: Actress alleges adjustment demands from 5 Tamil filmmakers

    Actress Sruthi Hariharan has revealed that a Tamil film producer asked her to adjust with five producers to act in a Tamil film.

    Sruthi Hariharan, a popular actress in a few Tamil films, has revealed an unpleasant experience she had four years ago, causing a stir in the South Indian film industry.

    Sruthi Hariharan, a leading actress in the Kannada film industry, during the Me Too controversy, alleged that actor Arjun Sarja hugged her while acting in the movie 'Nibunan'. A complaint was also lodged with the police in this regard. The case, which went to court, was later dismissed due to lack of proper evidence against Arjun Sarja. Following this, she has now shocked everyone by saying that 5 Tamil film producers have spread the net for her.

    Sruthi said that this incident happened four years ago. A leading Tamil producer bought the rights to her Kannada film and contacted her saying that he wanted to cast her as the heroine in the Tamil version of the film. The heroine opportunity he gave me made me happy. He then said that there are a total of five producers in this film and that I have to adjust with them whenever they want. I was very angry and said that if you approach me with such an idea... you will have to see the power of my slippers. After this incident, my opportunities in Tamil cinema have reduced. Sruthi also said that women should have the courage to say NO to wrong things, no matter what the consequences.

    After the release of the Hema Committee report in Kerala, many actresses are bringing to light the injustices that have happened to them in the film industry. Actress Sruthi Hariharan has also done her part in bringing the crimes to light. This incident has become a talking point in Kollywood as the names of Tamil film producers are being mentioned in this incident.

