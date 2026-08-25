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Who Is Sriya Reddy? From Salaar’s Radha Rama to Mahakali, Know Her Cricket and Family Connection
After her powerful performance as Radha Rama in Prabhas's Salaar, actress Sriya Reddy is now playing the fierce Goddess Kalika in the pan-India project 'Mahakali'. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna in a key role.
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Image Credit : Instagram/sriya_reddy
Sriya Reddy's fierce Mahakali avatar has everyone talking. But do you know the secret behind this Salaar villain?
Actress Sriya Reddy grabbed eyeballs with the teaser for 'Mahakali'. Her intense portrayal of the goddess has created a huge buzz. The final scene, where she confronts Akshaye Khanna's Shukracharya, is now the talk of the town. Sriya has a reputation for playing strong, powerful roles in TV and films.
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Sriya Reddy's sensational role as Mahakali
In the 'Mahakali' teaser, Akshaye Khanna is introduced as Shukracharya, the guru of the asuras. While he speaks of the asuras' rights across 14 realms, the scene completely changes with Sriya Reddy's entry as Mahakali. Her expression, a mix of motherhood and rage, gives goosebumps.
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Image Credit : our own
Connection to the Indian Cricket Team
Sriya Reddy comes from a sports background. She is the daughter of former Indian Test cricketer Bharath Reddy, who was the national team's wicket-keeper from 1978 to 1981. After retiring, he even coached cricketer Dinesh Karthik in his early days. Sriya gained pan-India fame with her role in 'Salaar', which grossed over Rs. 600 crore.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Started her career as an RJ and VJ
Before her acting career took off, Sriya Reddy was a popular Radio Jockey and Video Jockey. Born into a Telugu family, she completed her schooling in Chennai and built her career from the ground up, moving from TV to impactful film roles.
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Image Credit : Youtube Screenshot@@rkddigital
Married into a Tamil star family
Sriya Reddy married actor-producer Vikram Krishna in 2008. Vikram is the elder brother of Tamil star Vishal, making Sriya a part of a prominent film family in the South. She made her debut in 2002 with 'Samurai' and later gained critical acclaim for films like 'Veyil' and 'Kanchivaram'.
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