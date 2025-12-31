- Home
Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar continues its historic box office run. As the film crosses ₹1113 crore worldwide, director Sriram Raghavan shares his honest take on the blockbuster phenomenon.
Dhurandhar’s Box Office Magic
Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar continues to dominate, grossing ₹1113.75 crore worldwide. The film’s blend of action, drama, and Ranveer Singh’s stellar performance has created a massive fan following, breaking records and setting new benchmarks in Bollywood.
Sriram Raghavan Comments
Acclaimed director Sriram Raghavan praised Dhurandhar, calling it a “great film with brilliant acting.” He admitted it’s not his style, highlighting the unique vision and craft of Aditya Dhar while appreciating the film’s phenomenal box office success.
Aditya Dhar’s Distinct Vision
Raghavan emphasized that Aditya Dhar’s approach to filmmaking differs from his own. He enjoys watching Dhar’s work but feels replicating it wouldn’t suit his style, reflecting the distinct narrative and cinematic techniques employed in Dhurandhar.
Upcoming Competition: Ikkis
Sriram Raghavan’s next film, Ikkis, is set to release on January 1, 2026. Starring Agastya Nanda, the war drama is anticipated to test its mettle against Dhurandhar, creating curiosity among audiences and industry analysts.
Raghavan’s Legacy
Known for suspense thrillers like Ek Hasina Thi, Badlapur, and Andhadhun, Sriram Raghavan has carved a niche in Bollywood. His unique storytelling style contrasts with mainstream blockbusters, making comparisons with Dhurandhar intriguing.
Dhurandhar’s Continued Success
Made on a ₹140 crore budget, Dhurandhar continues strong at the box office. Analysts predict further earnings as the film maintains momentum, cementing its status as one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of the year.
