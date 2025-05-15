- Home
This compilation explores the controversial relationships of some South Indian actors after marriage.
| Published : May 15 2025, 10:58 AM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Google
Controversial Relationships of Actors
Celebrities and controversies go hand in hand. This compilation explores actors in controversial relationships after marriage. Only one actress married her lover; others separated, some remarried.
Image Credit : Google
Tabu - Nagarjuna Love
Tabu, 51, is unmarried. She allegedly had a relationship with Nagarjuna, who was married with a son, Naga Chaitanya. They reportedly kept it secret for 15 years. He later married Amala.
Image Credit : Google
Sridevi - Boney Kapoor
Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor was married to Mona, with two kids. He fell for Sridevi. They were involved before his divorce. Sridevi was allegedly pregnant before marriage. Boney married her after divorcing Mona.
Image Credit : Google
Kamal Haasan - Gautami
Kamal Haasan and Gautami were in a relationship. They started dating after his 1999 divorce from Sarika. The 15-year relationship didn't lead to marriage. They separated in 2016.
Image Credit : Google
Nayanthara - Prabhu Deva
Nayanthara, a highest-paid South Indian actress, was involved with Prabhu Deva, then married with three kids. Ramlath's opposition ended their relationship. Prabhu Deva remarried after divorce. Nayanthara married Vignesh Shivan.
Image Credit : Google
Kenisha - Ravi Mohan
Ravi Mohan and Aarthi's divorce is pending. Aarthi accused Ravi of having a relationship with singer Kenisha. Initially denying it, Ravi is now seen with Kenisha, creating a buzz.
