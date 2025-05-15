Madhuri Dixit dated THESE men before marrying Shriram Madhav Nene; Check here
Madhuri Dixit’s love life has long intrigued fans, with rumored romances involving Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, a cricketer, and even a near-marriage adding to the buzz.
| Published : May 15 2025, 09:17 AM
1 Min read
Love affairs are common in Bollywood. Madhuri Dixit, now 58, has had her share of romantic rumors.
Madhuri and Sanjay Dutt's affair was widely discussed. They worked together in several films and reportedly fell in love. However, their relationship ended after Sanjay's imprisonment.
Madhuri and Anil Kapoor's on-screen pairing was a hit. Rumors of an affair surfaced during their collaborations.
Madhuri and Jackie Shroff's on-screen chemistry led to rumors of a romantic relationship.
Madhuri Dixit and Mithun Chakraborty's film collaborations sparked rumors of an affair.
Madhuri and cricketer Ajay Jadeja met during an ad shoot. Their friendship reportedly blossomed into love, and they were rumored to be close to marriage.
