- Home
- Entertainment
- Doctors' Day 2025: Sreeleela to Vineet Kumar – Film stars who are doctors in real life
Doctors' Day 2025: Sreeleela to Vineet Kumar – Film stars who are doctors in real life
Doctors Day 2025: Many stars in the Indian film industry are doctors in real life. While some left medicine, others continue to practice alongside acting. Let's learn about these stars on Doctors Day 2025.
| Published : Jul 01 2025, 01:43 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
18
Image Credit : instagram
Sai Pallavi is a talented actress with a medical degree from a foreign university, though she hasn't practiced.
28
Image Credit : instagram
Aditi Govitrikar is a gynecologist who continues her practice alongside her acting career.
38
Image Credit : instagram
Sreeleela completed her MBBS in 2021 but chose acting. She's debuting in Bollywood with Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3.
48
Image Credit : instagram
Singer and actor Meiyang Chang is a dentist but focuses more on his acting career.
58
Image Credit : instagram
Veteran actor Mohan Agashe has an MD in MBBS but pursued acting.
68
Image Credit : instagram
South actress Aditi Shankar has an MBBS from Ramchandran University but transitioned to films.
78
Image Credit : instagram
South actor Bharat Reddy is a cardiologist, balancing both medical and acting careers.
88
Image Credit : instagram
Vineet Kumar aced the medical entrance exam and topped medical college. He has a Doctor of Medicine in Ayurveda.
Top Stories