Doctor's Day 2025: Sachin Tendulkar to Rahul Dravid; Cricketers whose wives are doctors
Every year on July 1st, we celebrate Doctor's Day. This year, we're highlighting the Indian cricketers whose wives are real-life heroes, working as doctors in various specialties
| Published : Jul 01 2025, 09:30 AM
1 Min read
Doctor's Day 2025
We celebrate World Doctor Day every July 1st to honor the contributions of doctors and medical professionals. Here are some Indian cricketers whose wives are doctors.
Sachin Tendulkar's Wife
Anjali Tendulkar, wife of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is a pediatrician. She earned her MBBS from Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, Mumbai.
Rahul Dravid's Wife
Vijeta Pendharkar, wife of former cricketer and Indian team head coach Rahul Dravid, is a surgeon.
Shahbaz Ahmed's Wife
Dr. Shaista Ameen, wife of RCB player Shahbaz Ahmed, is a doctor originally from Kashmir.
Yuzvendra Chahal's Wife
Dhanashree Verma, ex-wife of Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, is a dentist. After medical school, she pursued her passion for dance.
