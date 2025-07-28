- Home
Sreeleela to Share Screen with Ranveer Singh in Major Bollywood Project? Find Out Here
Actress Sreeleela will share the screen with Ranveer Singh in an upcoming Bollywood film, which also features Bobby Deol in a significant role, promising an exciting new project for fans.
Sreeleela, receiving numerous Tollywood offers, is now busy in Bollywood. She recently starred alongside Kireeti in the Kannada film ‘Junior,’ marking another milestone in her versatile acting career.
Sreeleela will share the screen with Ranveer Singh in an upcoming Bollywood movie, with Bobby Deol playing a major role, creating high expectations among fans for this exciting new film.
Ranveer, Sreeleela, and Bobby Deol were seen together at Mumbai's Mehboob Studio, and the film's first look is expected soon. Details about the director and producer are yet to be revealed.
Sreeleela initially charged between 1.5 and 2 crore rupees. It's said she's now increased her fee to 4 crore rupees.
There's buzz about Sreeleela, known for her dancing, raising her fee significantly despite her films not performing well at the box office.