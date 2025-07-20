Rumours are swirling that Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra is in the running to play the main antagonist in Ranveer Singh’s Don 3, following Vikrant Massey’s unexpected exit. The official confirmation is yet to come.

Vikrant Massey-who had been long attached to Don 3 as a principal antagonist opposite Ranveer Singh-has confirmed his official exit from the film. Sources cite that he turned down the offer due to the see-through depth of the character and also the confined space of creativity. Though the inside talk is that other actors like Vijay Deverakonda waited for the turn to jump in after the fallout; and Aditya Roy Kapur was approached along these lines too.

Bigg Boss Winner To Play Antagonist in Ranveer Singh's Don 3

With this exit of Massey, the pursuit for the antagonist was sharpened. Recently, speculations of utmost interest started to rise with reports of consideration for Karan Veer Mehra, winner of Bigg Boss 18, to step into the role. His albeit recent transformation and current on-screen presence has wooed the producers, and he was recently seen outside the office of Excel Entertainment, leading to the speculation being heightened.

What Has Been Confirmed and What Is Speculative

Karan Veer Mehra's name has now surfaced as a possible villain for Don 3 but with no confirmation from either the production house or the actor himself so far. Neither has there been any confirmation from the side of Vijay Deverakonda or Aditya Roy Kapur regarding their involvement. The search for casting is still on, and all true announcements are still awaited.

About Don 3

Don 3 will be the next edition in the cult franchise directed by Farhan Akhtar and featuring Ranveer Singh. Another actress Kriti Sanon has been finalized to play opposite him in place of Kiara Advani, who had to exit the project owing to pregnancy. The filming is expected to commence in early 2026.

With Vikrant Massey's exit, Don 3 has been thrown into turmoil, provoking lovers to wonder just who is set to play the villainous foil to Ranveer Singh's Don. With Karan Veer Mehra standing out as a formidable contender, casting decisions may herald a fresh direction for the iconic saga. Considering the high stakes and fan expectations, confirmation will only work towards generating the film's early buzz.