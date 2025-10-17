- Home
- Entertainment
- Sreeleela Stars in India's Costliest Ad Worth Rs 150 Cr; Atlee to Direct; Deets Inside
Sreeleela Stars in India's Costliest Ad Worth Rs 150 Cr; Atlee to Direct; Deets Inside
Director Atlee is working on a big-budget project with Sreeleela. It's known that Atlee is also busy with Allu Arjun's movie. Let's find out in this article what this project with Sreeleela is all about.
Rs. 800 crore budget film with Allu Arjun
Atlee, known for 'Jawan,' is now directing a massive Rs. 800 crore sci-fi film with Allu Arjun. It's rumored to feature heavy VFX and a parallel universe concept.
Rs. 150 crore ad with Sreeleela
While filming his big movie, Atlee is also directing a massive Rs. 150 crore ad. This commercial, starring Ranveer Singh, Bobby Deol, and Sreeleela, rivals film budgets.
India's most expensive ad
This ad is for the brand 'Ching's Desi Chinese.' It's being made as India's most expensive ad. Atlee is directing it prestigiously, with huge sets and stunning VFX.
A budget surpassing pan-India films
Ranveer Singh is known for doing the most ads in India, and Sreeleela has huge craze in the South. It's surprising that this ad's budget surpasses some pan-India films.
Waiting for Allu Arjun's movie
To know what content this Rs. 150 crore ad holds, we must wait for its release. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's fans are eagerly waiting for his film with Atlee, set for 2027.