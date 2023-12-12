Spotted: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma to Aditya Roy Kapoor; celebrities turn streets into fashion runways

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Dec 12, 2023, 7:45 PM IST

    Celebrities including Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Aditya Roy Kapoor and others were spotted in the city elevating the fashion bar with their style.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Paparazzi Varinder Chawla snapped these photos in various locations across Mumbai, capturing celebrities as they went about their everyday activities.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Aditya Roy Kapoor was papped in Mumbai. He was wearing  a dtylish green jacket over purple cardigan paired with blue denims.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Chitrangada Singh was spotted at the airport wearing a stylish white printed T-shirt paired with ripped jeans.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Karishma Kapoor waved at the paparrazi as she went about her business in an all black attire with shirt and pants.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were spotted exiting an event. While Tamannaah looked stunning in a black saree, Vijay Varma donned a two-piece suit.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shamita Shetty was spotted in a red dress looking all stylish as she posed for the paps outside Mumbai Airport.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Nimrat Kaur was spotted at Bandra donning a simple yet elegant black jump suit. She complemented her look with black shades.

