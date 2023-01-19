Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Spotted: Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Pooja Hegde, and more celebs

    First Published Jan 19, 2023, 7:15 PM IST

    In today's edition of celebs spotted, let us look at the A-lister crowd of B-town celebrities who got papped out and about in Mumbai by the dedicated team of paparazzi and photogs.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Celebs getting spotted is a daily thing in our B-town industry. While paps are always dedicated and working hard in capturing the latest looks of celebs, it is true that in most cases, bollywood celebs rock even their routine gymming outfit.

    Being spotted and papped is a daily part and parcel of being in the glamorous Bollywood industry, which comes with the tag of being a bollywood film celebrity. Besides, the paps also captured other celebs out and about in the city. Let us have a look at the stars that got spotted in the city.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Atrangii Re fame Bollywood rising diva Sara Ali Khan who has been winning the hearts of netizens and fans with her performances in bollywood films was snapped by the bollywood paps and paparazzi while arriving outside a gym in Bandra. She kept it gym ready, dressed in a purple printed sleeveless tank crop top and printed gymming tights. She wore white shoes with a blue outline.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The Tanhaaji fame Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, was papped by the paps outside a dubbing studio in Bandra. After facing flak for his character in Adipurush, the star keeps it low profile. He got dressed in a dark blue t-shirt and black Abercrombie and fitch track pants with white shoes and was smiles posing for shutterbugs.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The 'Gehraiyaan' fame rising Bollywood actress Ananya Panday was spotted arriving outside Anshuka Yoga centre in Bandra. She kept her outfit Yoga ready, dressed in a black full-sleeve top and maroon printed tights and black flat chappals.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The 'Alla Vaikunthapurramuloo' fame pan-Indian South superstar Pooja Hegde was spotted arriving outside a dubbing studio in Bandra. She kept her #OOTD casual yet stylish, dressed in a black full-sleeve top with black track pants and black glasses on her eyes.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The 'Chehre' fame Bollywood actor Krystle D'souza was spotted arriving outside the Vijay Opticians in Bandra. She kept her look sleek and desirable, dressed in an off-white colored playsuit set with open hair.

