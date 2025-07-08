A Madhya Pradesh constable received Rs 28 lakh in salary over 12 years without attending duty or training. The fraud went unnoticed until a 2023 pay review exposed it, triggering an ongoing probe and likely disciplinary action.

A police constable recruited in 2011 into Madhya Pradesh Police managed to quietly avoid all training and active duty for over 12 years, yet drew a total salary of Rs 28 lakh without any work.

Soon after his appointment, the constable was posted to Bhopal Police Lines and was supposed to undergo basic training at the Sagar Police Training Centre. However, he never reported to the training centre. Instead, he returned to his hometown in Vidisha, disappearing from all active duty, according to ACP Ankita Khaterkar.

12 years, zero work, full pay

Shockingly, no one raised any questions about his absence, neither at the training centre nor at the Bhopal posting unit. His name continued to appear on the official police rolls and his salary was credited every month without fail, reports the Times of India.

He never filed any reports, handled any cases, or performed a single duty in the force. Yet, his absence escaped attention for over a decade.

The fraud was only discovered in 2023, when the department began a routine pay grade review for the 2011 batch, the TOI report added. During this review, officials found that no one could recall or verify the constable's presence or work.

Caught during pay scale evaluation

The constable's name triggered red flags when no service records or attendance logs were found. Attempts to track his official work history led nowhere. The matter was then escalated and assigned to ACP Ankita Khaterkar of TT Nagar, Bhopal, for investigation.

"When questioned, the constable claimed he had been suffering from psychiatric issues all these years," said ACP Khaterkar. He also submitted medical documents to support his excuse.

However, authorities noted that the training centre never flagged his absence and because he had been allowed to join separately from his batch, no proper return record was maintained.

Suspended and under probe

After a preliminary inquiry confirmed his long-standing absence, the constable was briefly posted to Nehru Nagar Police Line but was soon suspended. A departmental probe has now been ongoing for 10 months.

DCP (Headquarters) Shraddha Tiwari called it a serious case of administrative failure. She said that not only would the constable face strict action, but disciplinary measures would also be taken against department officials who failed to detect the fraud.

"This is a clear case of systemic negligence, and those responsible will be held accountable," she added.

Questions over internal police checks

The case has raised serious questions about the lack of internal checks, poor personnel tracking, and overall failure of the Madhya Pradesh Police's management system. The fact that someone could draw salary without any duty for over a decade shows the urgent need for reforms in record maintenance and monitoring systems.

This bizarre case has not only embarrassed the Madhya Pradesh Police but also highlighted a deep flaw in oversight and accountability. As investigations continue, the public and officials alike await strong disciplinary action and policy changes to prevent such lapses in the future.