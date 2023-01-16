Spotted: Shah Rukh Khan, Malaika Arora, Kartik Aaryan, Pashmina Roshan, and other celebrities

Rumored couple, the global bollywood superstar Kartik Aaryan and soon-to-be debutant Bollywood actress Pashmina Roshan were papped and spotted at Juhu by the shutterbugs. Meanwhile, check out the other celebs also spotted in the city.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Freddy fame Kartik Aaryan and soon-to-be debutant Bollywood actress Pashmina Roshan's relationship rumors and linkups have been gaining momentum. The alleged couple is spotted at various events together despite their best efforts of not to be caught. Ever since a paparazzi had caught them red-handed together, the media mills have been going off strongly about how the duo might be in a relationship. Both Kartik and Pashmina have not given any official confirmation on the same. ALSO READ: Thunivu, Varisu Box Office collection: Ajith, Vijay garner combined India gross of over Rs 50 crores Celebs getting spotted is a daily part and parcel of being in the glamorous Bollywood industry. Besides, the paps also captured other celebs out and about in the city. Let us have a look at the celebs spotted in the city.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Iconic bollywood diva Malaika Arora who has been winning hearts with her hit series, Moving In With Malaika on Disney + Hotstar, was spotted by paps outside Diva Yoga in Bandra. She was wearing a black full-sleeve top, grey yoga pants with a cap on her head.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Rock On fame renowned Bollywood and digital star Prachi Desai was spotted at Juhu. She was all smiles posing for the shutterbugs. She kept her #OOTD look stylish and comfy in a white sleeveless crop top and beige coffee-colored pants. She enhanced her outfit look by using a dark wine-colored lip shade on her lips. She wore a watch in her left hand and flat chappals on her feet.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Kartik Aaryan has won the hearts of his global fandom with glimpses of terrific performances as both Bantu and Shehzada in the much-awaited actioner-entertainer film Shehzada. The global Gen Z superstar Kartik Aaryan was spotted at Juhu. He kept his look dapper by wearing a white color full-sleeve tee and blue jeans. He had worn dark blue sports shoes as well.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Soon-to-be-debutant Bollywood actress Pashmina Roshan was spotted in Juhu. The global Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan's sister, kept it beautifully ethnic and ethereal in a white saree. She enhanced her traditional blook with a white gajra tied on her hair in an elegant bun with white pearl earrings adorning her ears. Pashmina will mark her big Bollywood debut with the much-awaited sequel to iconic hit Ishq Vishk titled, Ishq Vishq Rebound.

Image: Varinder Chawla