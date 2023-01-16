Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Spotted: Shah Rukh Khan, Malaika Arora, Kartik Aaryan, Pashmina Roshan, and other celebrities

    First Published Jan 16, 2023, 5:34 PM IST

    Rumored couple, the global bollywood superstar Kartik Aaryan and soon-to-be debutant Bollywood actress Pashmina Roshan were papped and spotted at Juhu by the shutterbugs. Meanwhile, check out the other celebs also spotted in the city.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Freddy fame Kartik Aaryan and soon-to-be debutant Bollywood actress Pashmina Roshan's relationship rumors and linkups have been gaining momentum. The alleged couple is spotted at various events together despite their best efforts of not to be caught. 

    Ever since a paparazzi had caught them red-handed together, the media mills have been going off strongly about how the duo might be in a relationship. Both Kartik and Pashmina have not given any official confirmation on the same.

    Celebs getting spotted is a daily part and parcel of being in the glamorous Bollywood industry. Besides, the paps also captured other celebs out and about in the city. Let us have a look at the celebs spotted in the city.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Iconic bollywood diva Malaika Arora who has been winning hearts with her hit series, Moving In With Malaika on Disney + Hotstar, was spotted by paps outside Diva Yoga in Bandra. She was wearing a black full-sleeve top, grey yoga pants with a cap on her head.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Rock On fame renowned Bollywood and digital star Prachi Desai was spotted at Juhu. She was all smiles posing for the shutterbugs. She kept her #OOTD look stylish and comfy in a white sleeveless crop top and beige coffee-colored pants. She enhanced her outfit look by using a dark wine-colored lip shade on her lips. She wore a watch in her left hand and flat chappals on her feet.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Kartik Aaryan has won the hearts of his global fandom with glimpses of terrific performances as both Bantu and Shehzada in the much-awaited actioner-entertainer film Shehzada. The global Gen Z superstar Kartik Aaryan was spotted at Juhu. He kept his look dapper by wearing a white color full-sleeve tee and blue jeans. He had worn dark blue sports shoes as well.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Soon-to-be-debutant Bollywood actress Pashmina Roshan was spotted in Juhu. The global Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan's sister, kept it beautifully ethnic and ethereal in a white saree. She enhanced her traditional blook with a white gajra tied on her hair in an elegant bun with white pearl earrings adorning her ears. Pashmina will mark her big Bollywood debut with the much-awaited sequel to iconic hit Ishq Vishk titled, Ishq Vishq Rebound.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Baadshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport. The globally prominent King of Romance kept his look suave in a white t-shirt with denim blue jeans and a black open jacket with black glasses on his eyes and a black beaded necklace in his neck. Currently, the fans' excitement is at an all-time high as SRK is making his comeback with the highly anticipated magnum opus actioner-thriller entertainer film, Pathaan on January 25, 2023.

