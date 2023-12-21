Spotted: Malaika Arora to Bobby Deol; celebrities make heads turn with their style
Celebrities such as Malaika Arora, Bobby Deol, Shilpa Shetty and other were spotted in the city elevating the style game with their impeccable presence.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Paparazzi Varinder Chawla photographed these celebrities in various parts of Mumbai as they carried on with their daily routines.
Shilpa Shetty was papped at an event. Seh looked chic in a V-neck tees which which she had donned over a grey-stripped high neck. She completed her look with gold rimmed black glasses.
Bhumi Pednekar was spotted at the Mumbai airport. She looked all chic in a distinctively styled cardigan over shirt paired with jeans.
Urvashi Rautela looked ravishing for a photo in which she was wearing a black mini-dress. The dress had an extra net-fabric which hung from the dress.
Malaika Arora waved at the paparazzi as she came out of her gym. She was on gym attire which featured grey spaghetti top with white pants.
Dia Mirza was spotted outside a restaurant. She looked elegant and sober in a olive green top paired with jeans.
Orry was spotted at Mumbai airport wearing a cool light green colour sweatshirt paired with cargo pants.
Bobby Deol was spotted at the airport wearing an all denim attire with shirt and jeans, paired with a black hat.