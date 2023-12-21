Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Spotted: Malaika Arora to Bobby Deol; celebrities make heads turn with their style

    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 7:13 PM IST

    Celebrities such as Malaika Arora, Bobby Deol, Shilpa Shetty and other were spotted in the city elevating the style game with their impeccable presence.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Paparazzi Varinder Chawla photographed these celebrities in various parts of Mumbai as they carried on with their daily routines.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shilpa Shetty was papped at an event. Seh looked chic in a V-neck tees which which she had donned over a grey-stripped high neck. She completed her look with gold rimmed black glasses.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

     Bhumi Pednekar was spotted at the Mumbai airport. She looked all chic in a distinctively styled cardigan over shirt paired with jeans.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Urvashi Rautela looked ravishing for a photo in which she was wearing a black mini-dress. The dress had an extra net-fabric which hung from the dress. 

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Malaika Arora waved at the paparazzi as she came out of her gym. She was on gym attire which featured grey spaghetti top with white pants.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Dia Mirza was spotted outside a restaurant. She looked elegant and sober in a olive green top paired with jeans.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Orry was spotted at Mumbai airport wearing a cool light green colour sweatshirt paired with cargo pants.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bobby Deol was spotted at the airport wearing an all denim attire with shirt and jeans, paired with a black hat.

