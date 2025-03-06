SPOTTED! Malaika Arora snapped outside a restaurant in Bandra; Let's decode her summer style game

Read Full Article

Malaika Arora is pap favourite. She was spotted today leaving a restaurant at Bandra. She oozes, style and slays every time the camera catches her. Let's decode her style game

Our pap favourite Malaika Arora was spotted today leaving a restaurant in Bandra in her usual glam and style. She looked aptly dress to welcome Mumbai summers. Let's decode her style game and take inspiration from her for the upcoming sweaty months

Malaika Arora dressed in white vest pairing it with bootcut grey jeans. She donned white sneakers to go with the look and a trendy dark sunglass. Her white cloth tote bag shouted summer vibes. With a black sipper in hand to keep herself hydrated, Malaika just gave us the perfect look we can copy for our summer days

The 51 year old actress oozed glam in her simple look. She kept her hair open and carried a black hair band in case she needs one later

