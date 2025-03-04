(PHOTOS) Malaika Arora's famous DUCK walk after Yoga class sparks online trolling

Malaika Arora's gym look outside her yoga class is going viral. Trollers have questioned her walking style.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 2:24 PM IST

Bollywood's popular actress Malaika Arora was recently spotted outside her yoga class in Mumbai. During this time, Malaika was seen in a gym outfit. She completed her look by wearing goggles on her eyes.

budget 2025
article_image2

Meanwhile, the paparazzi there took many photos of Malaika, which are now going viral. She is one of the fittest Bollywood celebs in town.

article_image3

In such a situation, people are trolling Malaika a lot because of her duck walk. People are saying that someone should teach Malaika how to walk.

article_image4

Let us tell you that Malaika had started dating Arjun Kapoor after divorcing Arbaaz Khan. However, now both of them have also separated.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Watch Kangana Ranaut visits Sri Hosa Marigudi Temple, seeks blessing from Goddess Mariamma RBA

Watch: Kangana Ranaut visits Sri Hosa Marigudi Temple, seeks blessing from Goddess Mariamma

Demi Moore misses out on Oscar but celebrates with daughters, late-night fries steal the show vkp

Demi Moore misses out on Oscar but celebrates with daughters, late-night fries steal the show

WATCH - Rekha, Abhishek Bachchan share warm hug at Mumbai award function; video goes VIRAL ATG

WATCH - Rekha, Abhishek Bachchan share warm hug at Mumbai award function; video goes VIRAL

Video Where is Ranu Mandal? Social media sensation's latest video wearing Zomato t-shirt SHOCKS fans (WATCH) RBA

Video: Where is Ranu Mandal? Social media sensation's latest video wearing Zomato t-shirt SHOCKS fans (WATCH)

Adrien Brody explains why he threw gum at the Oscars: 'I had to get rid of it..'; Read on NTI

Adrien Brody explains why he threw gum at the Oscars: 'I had to get rid of it..'; Read on

Recent Stories

Yogi Govt speeds up land allotment for UP Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Clusters

Yogi Govt speeds up land allotment for UP Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Clusters

Maruti Suzuki dominates February 2025 car sales with 7 models in top 10 check full list here gcw

Maruti Suzuki dominates February 2025 car sales with 7 models in top 10 | Check FULL list here

Holi 2025: When is Holi? Know auspicious time, significance and more RBA

Holi 2025: When is Holi? Know auspicious time, significance and more

ICAI CA Result January 2025: CA Foundation and Inter exam results released, check direct link to download iwh

ICAI CA Result January 2025: CA Foundation and Inter exam results released, check direct link to download

Football Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr BREAKS silence on rumours of his potential move to Saudi Arabia HRD

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr BREAKS silence on rumours of his potential move to Saudi Arabia

Recent Videos

Sonakshi Sinha’s Thrilling TELUGU DEBUT with 'Jatadhara' Opposite Sudheer Babu: Reports

Sonakshi Sinha’s Thrilling TELUGU DEBUT with 'Jatadhara' Opposite Sudheer Babu: Reports

Video Icon
'An Unforgettable Experience!': PM Modi's Thrilling Lion Safari at Gir on World Wildlife Day

'An Unforgettable Experience!': PM Modi's Thrilling Lion Safari at Gir on World Wildlife Day

Video Icon
IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

Video Icon
IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

Video Icon
CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

Video Icon