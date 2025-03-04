(PHOTOS) Malaika Arora's famous DUCK walk after Yoga class sparks online trolling

Malaika Arora's gym look outside her yoga class is going viral. Trollers have questioned her walking style.

Bollywood's popular actress Malaika Arora was recently spotted outside her yoga class in Mumbai. During this time, Malaika was seen in a gym outfit. She completed her look by wearing goggles on her eyes.

Meanwhile, the paparazzi there took many photos of Malaika, which are now going viral. She is one of the fittest Bollywood celebs in town.

In such a situation, people are trolling Malaika a lot because of her duck walk. People are saying that someone should teach Malaika how to walk.

Let us tell you that Malaika had started dating Arjun Kapoor after divorcing Arbaaz Khan. However, now both of them have also separated.

