Vivek Oberoi has approached the Delhi High Court with a civil suit to protect his personality and publicity rights. He alleges unauthorised use of his name, image, and voice, including AI-generated deepfakes and fake social media accounts.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday said it would pass orders in a civil suit filed by actor and businessman Vivek Oberoi seeking protection of his personality and publicity rights, amid allegations of widespread misuse of his identity across digital and commercial platforms.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The matter came up for hearing before Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, who, after taking up the case, observed that the Court would pass orders in the matter.

Allegations of Widespread Identity Misuse

Oberoi has approached the High Court alleging large-scale unauthorised exploitation of his name, image, voice and likeness through fake social media accounts, unauthorised merchandise and artificial intelligence-generated content, including deepfake imagery.

The suit has been filed against entities including Collector Bazar, ZoomMantra and Indiacontent, along with several unidentified parties named as John Doe defendants.

Legal Grounds and Demands

The plea seeks a permanent injunction restraining the defendants from infringing his personality and publicity rights. According to the petition, the actor has asserted that attributes exclusively associated with his identity are being unlawfully used for commercial and other gains without his consent or authorisation. He has contended that such actions amount to violations of his fundamental rights under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution, performer's and moral rights under Sections 38, 38A and 38B of the Copyright Act, 1957, and common law protections relating to passing off, misappropriation and unfair competition.

Fake Accounts and Unauthorised Merchandise

The plea alleges that impersonators have created fake social media accounts, particularly on platforms such as Instagram, using Oberoi's name and photographs. It also claims that unauthorised merchandise including posters, T-shirts and postcards bearing his likeness is being sold on various e-commerce platforms.

Concerns Over AI and Deepfake Content

A key aspect of the suit concerns the alleged creation and circulation of AI-generated content that misrepresents facts and portrays the actor in a derogatory and demeaning manner. The petition raises concerns over the use of generative artificial intelligence and deepfake technology to morph and superimpose Oberoi's face onto objectionable and distasteful imagery, leading to public confusion and reputational harm.

Oberoi has argued that the unchecked use of such technology threatens personality and publicity rights, infringes privacy and undermines an individual's exclusive right to commercially benefit from their persona. Given the scale and anonymity of the alleged infringements, he has sought an omnibus John Doe injunction against unknown violators.

Claiming irreparable damage to his goodwill, reputation and business interests, Oberoi has urged the Court to direct the removal of unauthorised content and restrain further misuse of his identity in any form.

A Growing Trend Among Celebrities

Vivek Oberoi is the latest in a string of A-list celebrities seeking judicial intervention against digital misappropriation. In January 2026, Salman Khan filed a similar suit against over 35 defendants. Other icons like Asha Bhosle, Aishwarya Rai, and Abhishek Bachchan secured orders in late 2025 to curb voice cloning and image misuse. (ANI)