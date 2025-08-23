Special Ops 2 to Criminal Justice: Top 10 movies, shows to watch this weekend
Hotstar brings you top 10 movies and shows for weekend entertainment. From romance and crime to action and kids' cartoons, there's something for everyone. With IMDb ratings and popularity, these shows are perfect for both families and young adults
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Salaakar
The suspense thriller 'Salaakar' features Mouni Roy, Mukesh Rishi, and Surya Sharma. It has 5 episodes and a 5.8 IMDb rating, topping the list.
Special Ops 2
'Special Ops 2' is second on the list with an 8.6 IMDb rating. This series is full of action and drama.
Loventure
Romance and drama 'Loventure' is ranked third. Streaming since August 11th, this show has a unique concept.
Criminal Justice
'Criminal Justice: A Family Matter' has a 7.6 IMDb rating. Perfect for those interested in crime, emotion, and law.
Doraemon
'Doraemon' is ranked fifth. This cartoon show is loved by kids, earning it an 8.2 IMDb rating.
Sarzameen
Mystery thriller 'Sarzameen', starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, is ranked sixth with a 4.0 IMDb rating.
Game of Thrones
Hollywood series 'Game of Thrones' is ranked seventh with a 9.2 IMDb rating.
Demon Slayer
Superhit animated series 'Demon Slayer' is ranked eighth with an 8.6 IMDb rating.
Shinchan
Popular Japanese cartoon 'Shinchan' is trending on Hotstar with an 8.4 IMDb rating.
The Rage
Suspense, action, and thriller film 'The Rage' is also included in this list with a 6.0 IMDb rating.