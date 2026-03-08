- Home
South Star Nayanthara Joins Salman Khan’s Next Big-Budget Action Film: Full Details
Salman Khan is creating buzz with his upcoming projects. Reports suggest he’s signed two new films, with one featuring a major South star. The action-packed movie promises big thrills and high-octane excitement.
Salman’s New Action Thriller Update
Salman Khan has recently signed multiple new projects, including a superhero film and an action-thriller. The latest update on the action movie has just been revealed, sending fans into a frenzy and raising excitement levels for the big release.
Salman Teams Up with National Award-Winning Director
Fans are thrilled to see Salman Khan back in high-octane action. His upcoming action film will be directed by acclaimed South filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, promising an exciting cinematic experience.
Nayanthara Joins Salman Khan in Action Flick
In Vamshi Paidipally’s upcoming action film, Nayanthara will star opposite Salman Khan. This marks their first collaboration, and fans are eagerly anticipating the fresh on-screen pairing.
Nayanthara’s Star Power Boosts
Salman’s Film Producers are banking on Nayanthara’s popularity in Salman Khan’s new action movie. Fresh from her hit with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, her casting is expected to add massive appeal and box-office pull.
Salman to Kickstart Action Film in April
Reports suggest Salman Khan will begin shooting for his upcoming action film next month, in April. Nayanthara, however, is expected to join the sets a little later, keeping fans eagerly anticipating their first on-screen collaboration.
Salman’s Action Film Set for Eid 2027 Release
Salman Khan’s upcoming big-budget action-thriller, produced by Dil Raju, is slated for an Eid 2027 release. The makers are going all out on production, promising a high-octane entertainer with lavish sets and action sequences.
Salman Khan Reshoots Scenes for ‘Battle of Galvan’
Salman Khan is currently re-shooting portions of his upcoming film Battle of Galvan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The movie, featuring Chitrangada Singh as the lead, is scheduled for an August 14, 2026 release, keeping fans eagerly waiting.
