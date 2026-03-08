On International Women's Day, Virat Kohli released a stark video campaign with Wrogn. He used placards to challenge the silence around domestic violence, urging people to not be silent spectators and to speak up against abuse.

Can silence make someone part of the problem? That's the uncomfortable question Indian cricket star Virat Kohli is urging people to reflect on this International Women's Day.

Instead of delivering a long speech or launching a dramatic campaign, Kohli appeared in a stark, almost wordless video, encouraging viewers to consider the role bystanders play when abuse occurs around them.

Kohli's Silent Video Campaign

In the video shared on his X account, Kohli is seen standing against a muted background, silently holding a series of placards, one after the other. Each card carries a short message, gradually building the narrative. One of the cards reads, "Yes, this is about domestic violence," while another makes the message unmistakably clear: "Let's not be a silent spectator."

Take a look. Staying silent makes you equally guilty. #InternationalWomensday@StayWrogn pic.twitter.com/cw1JJ6uBii — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 8, 2026

The video is part of a campaign by men's fashion brand Wrogn, which has partnered with Kohli to highlight the issue of domestic violence and the silence that often surrounds it.

At the end of the video, Kohli appears on camera and says, "Let today be a reminder to speak up. Happy Women's Day."

About International Women's Day

International Women's Day, observed globally on March 8, celebrates the achievements, leadership, and contributions of women across all spheres of life and reaffirms the collective commitment to gender equality, safety, dignity, and empowerment. (ANI)