Kamal Haasan Becomes India’s Highest-Paid Actor: Rs 150 Crore for Just 10 Days Work
Kamal Haasan, even past 70, continues to amaze fans with his performances. For Kalki 2898 AD, he reportedly earned a whopping Rs 150 crore for just 10 days of shooting, making him India’s highest-paid actor.
Kamal Haasan’s Record-Breaking Role in Kalki 2898 AD
Kamal Haasan, at 71, delivered a stunning performance in Kalki 2898 AD as Supreme Yaskin, a dictator god-king ruling the world called the Complex. The film featured stars like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone. Reports suggest Haasan received his highest-ever fee for the movie, highlighting his unmatched stature in Indian cinema.
Most Expensive Actor in India
Filmmaker-actor Yugi Sethu called Kamal Haasan India’s most expensive actor. According to him, Haasan’s fee was up to Rs 150 crore for a 20-day call sheet. However, Haasan actually devoted only 10 days to the shoot, which translates to earning Rs 15 crore per day, cementing his position among the highest-paid actors in India.
Fee Comparison and Perspective
To put Haasan’s earnings in perspective, Rs 150 crore is enough to make two big-budget films like Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, which had a budget of Rs 75 crore. This comparison underscores the sheer scale of his remuneration, proving that even a limited shooting schedule can yield record-breaking financial rewards for top-tier actors.
Conflicting Reports on Haasan’s Fee
Media outlets reported varying figures for Haasan’s remuneration. Some sources suggested he earned around Rs 20 crore for Kalki 2898 AD, while others cited more than Rs 100 crore. Despite his short screen time, Haasan’s character was vital to the story, demonstrating that his influence on the film’s success goes far beyond the number of shooting days.
Upcoming Projects: Kalki 2 and Rajinikanth Collaboration
Kamal Haasan has already begun work on the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, reuniting with Amitabh Bachchan. Amitabh shared photos on his blog, recalling their last collaboration in Geraftaar. Haasan is also set to star alongside Rajinikanth in a film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, proving that even at 71, he continues to take on high-profile projects.
Legacy of a Legendary Actor
Kamal Haasan’s career spans decades, and he continues to break records with both performance and remuneration. His work in Kalki 2898 AD demonstrates that talent, reputation, and dedication make him one of India’s most respected and highest-paid actors. Fans eagerly await his upcoming projects, showcasing his enduring influence in Indian cinema.
