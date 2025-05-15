THIS is South India's richest film family; Know about their lineage
This article explores South India's wealthiest film family, tracing their lineage from Allu Ramalingaiah to contemporary stars like Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, and Ram Charan
| Published : May 15 2025, 03:33 PM
1 Min read
Image Credit : instagram
The South Indian film industry boasts many wealthy families, but the Konidela-Allu family stands out as the richest and most star-studded.
Image Credit : instagram
The family's film journey began in 1950 with actor-producer Allu Ramalingaiah, a renowned comedian.
Image Credit : instagram
Allu Ramalingaiah's son, Allu Aravind, became a producer-distributor, and his daughter, Surekha, married superstar Chiranjeevi.
Image Credit : instagram
Allu Aravind's sons, Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish, also entered the film world.
Image Credit : instagram
The family includes other prominent actors and producers like Pawan Kalyan, Nagendra Babu, Ram Charan, Varun Tej, and Niharika Konidela.
Image Credit : instagram
The family owns five production companies, contributing to their significant wealth.
