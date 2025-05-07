Allu Arjun visits Aamir Khan’s residence, fans speculate on possible project
'Pushpa 2' star Allu Arjun's recent visit to Aamir Khan's Mumbai home has delighted fans. Photos of the two together have fueled speculation about a potential super hit film collaboration.
Details of Allu Arjun and Aamir Khan's meeting are scarce. Reports suggest Allu Arjun might make his Bollywood debut under Aamir Khan's banner. A previous sighting in 2023 fueled similar speculation.
Will Aamir and Allu Arjun star together? The film industry is watching closely. While no official confirmation exists, Aamir congratulated the 'Pushpa 2' team on its success, and Allu Arjun expressed his gratitude.
Aamir Khan is currently in the news for his upcoming film 'Sitare Zamin Par,' set to release on June 20. Discussions also surround his Mahabharata-based project, with Aamir seeking the perfect cast.
Allu Arjun is busy with director Atlee's new action-packed sci-fi thriller, currently titled AA22. He's also set to appear in the long-announced 'Pushpa 3.'
